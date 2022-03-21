‘It’s great to be back’: Irish in Leicester welcome return of St Patrick's celebrations
Community

‘It’s great to be back’: Irish in Leicester welcome return of St Patrick's celebrations

Dressed to impress at the St Patrick's Day parade in Leicester

LED by the wonderful steps and sounds of the Coventry Standard Triumph Pipe Band, the annual St Patrick’s Parade returned to Leicester this month.

Anne Hurrell (right) with her extended family, who are all proud of their Donegal roots (PICS: Gerry Molumby)

Boasting Irish culture, heritage and plenty of colour, the procession made its way into the city’s medieval market square - now called Jubilee Square.

Friends catch up at Leicester's St Patrick's Parade and Party (PICS: Gerry Molumby)

Following brief speeches of welcome and words of affirmation from the Irish Embassy in London’s representative Seán Connolly, there were displays of Irish Dancing from the Shaun Burden School of Irish Dancing.

The crowds were out for the return of Leicester's St Patrick's celebrations

Traditional music followed and throughout the crowds you could hear the resounding message 'it is great to be back'.

Seán Connolly, of the Embassy of Ireland in London, getting updates from young Gaelic games players at Leicester's St Patrick's Parade

Many a Ukrainian flag fluttered alongside the tricolour on the day, in a show of solidarity with the under-siege nation.

Some fancy footwork at the Leicester parade

More Irish entertainment followed the parade festivities at the spacious Oddfellows Club.

More dancers join in the fun

The successful event was organised by the team at the Emerald Centre, who coordinated a wonderful day of celebrations.

