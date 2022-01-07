Irish Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald awarded OBE in Queen's New Year Honours
Community

Irish Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald awarded OBE in Queen's New Year Honours

Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald (PIC: Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales)

THE second most senior Catholic prelate in Britain, Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald, was awarded an OBE in this week's New Year’s Honours list.

The 84-year-old’s award was for services to interfaith and inter-Church partnerships — the cardinal was formerly Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

Cardinal Fitzgerald, an acknowledged and highly respected expert on Christian–Muslim relations, served as papal nuncio to Egypt and delegate to the Arab League.

He also headed the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue from 2002 to 2006

The cardinal has held the rank of archbishop since 2002.

At his retirement in 2012, Pope Francis appointed him cardinal on his return to England. However, as he is now over 80, he will have vote in any conclave to elect a new pope.

On his elevation to cardinal he said: “As Pope Paul VI said in his first encyclical ‘Ecclesiam Suam’ the Church has to be in dialogue with all people.

‘It gave different categories, and the second category were those people who believe in God, they don’t have the same faith as us, the Muslims are included in that.

‘So it is part of the Church’s mission to be related to these people.’

He added: “I hope that being a cardinal won’t inhibit other people who perhaps knew me before.

“I don’t want to make a fuss. I want to be simple, I think that Father Francis is a very good model.”

Michael Fitzgerald was born in Walsall in the West Midlands into an Irish Catholic family.

See More: Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald, Ireland, Queen's New Year Honours, Walsall

Related

'GET JABBED': Campaign launched as research shows low vaccine take-up among Irish in Britain
News 1 day ago

'GET JABBED': Campaign launched as research shows low vaccine take-up among Irish in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

New Year Honour for head of Birmingham Irish Association
Community 3 days ago

New Year Honour for head of Birmingham Irish Association

By: Fiona Audley

Telling the stories of the Irish nurses who helped build and sustain Britain's NHS
Irish History 1 week ago

Telling the stories of the Irish nurses who helped build and sustain Britain's NHS

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish firm backs charity concert featuring actors Freddie Fox and Sophie Thompson
Out & About 16 hours ago

Irish firm backs charity concert featuring actors Freddie Fox and Sophie Thompson

By: Irish Post

UK committee believes that Ireland and UK should focus on joint Euro bid
Sport 16 hours ago

UK committee believes that Ireland and UK should focus on joint Euro bid

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt set for Dublin bout in February.
Sport 17 hours ago

Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt set for Dublin bout in February.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Matt Doherty linked with a move back to former club Wolves
Sport 18 hours ago

Matt Doherty linked with a move back to former club Wolves

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Keith Wood feels Munster’s coaches are beginning to ‘ruin’ some of their players
Sport 19 hours ago

Keith Wood feels Munster’s coaches are beginning to ‘ruin’ some of their players

By: Conor O'Donoghue