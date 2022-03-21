Irish ladies enjoy spot of lunch while fundraising for icap charity

THE icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) annual International Women’s Day lunch took place on Friday, March 11 at the Mansion House in the City of London.
Fiona Flood, Kelly O’Connor and Helen Dennis from the Irish Embassy (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Irish-born Lord and Lady Mayoress, Alderman Vincent Keaveny and Mrs Amanda Keaveny, and guest speaker Susan Whelan, CEO of Leicester City football club, were joined by around 250 London Irish women to celebrate the day while raising funds for icap’s therapy work.
Tara Cronin from icap, Anne James, Phena O’Connell, the Lady Mayoress of London Amanda Keaveny, Lorna Rogan and Mary Clancy (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Guests were greeted in the Salon with a glass of champagne, which was followed by a three-course lunch with wine served in the spectacular Egyptian Hall.
Sinead Finn, a guest of Enterprise Ireland, and the Lord Mayor of London Vincent Keaveny (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
icap was founded in 1996 and provides accessible, culturally sensitive counselling and psychotherapy, mainly to the Irish community in Britain, with clinical centres in Finsbury Park, London and Digbeth, Birmingham.
Orla Bance and Bridie Cunningham (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
icap’s 25th anniversary celebrations will continue when their annual dinner and dance takes place on June 10, 2022 at the Kimpton Fitzroy hotel in Bloomsbury, London.
Susan Whelan, CEO of Leicester City football club, Aisling O’Neill, wife of Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill, icap CEP Catherine Hennessy and Lady Mayoress Amanda Keaveny (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Marita Quigley, Fiona Geoghegan and Fionnuala Callanan (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Charlotte Bones, Tara Crossan and Sinead Whelan from Powerday (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Eilish Byrne-Whelehan and her daughter Olivia from the Feith an Cheoil music school (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Zoe Parish, Caroline McLoughlin and Lisa Cooney (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Mary Heaney, Cecilia Gallagher and Brianan Ludlow (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)
