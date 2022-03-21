Irish ladies enjoy spot of lunch while fundraising for icap charity

THE icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) annual International Women’s Day lunch took place on Friday, March 11 at the Mansion House in the City of London.

Irish-born Lord and Lady Mayoress, Alderman Vincent Keaveny and Mrs Amanda Keaveny, and guest speaker Susan Whelan, CEO of Leicester City football club, were joined by around 250 London Irish women to celebrate the day while raising funds for icap’s therapy work.

Guests were greeted in the Salon with a glass of champagne, which was followed by a three-course lunch with wine served in the spectacular Egyptian Hall.

icap was founded in 1996 and provides accessible, culturally sensitive counselling and psychotherapy, mainly to the Irish community in Britain, with clinical centres in Finsbury Park, London and Digbeth, Birmingham.

icap’s 25th anniversary celebrations will continue when their annual dinner and dance takes place on June 10, 2022 at the Kimpton Fitzroy hotel in Bloomsbury, London.