IN PICTURES: Revellers ring in the new year in Ireland

REVELLERS wre out in force to welcome the New Year in Ireland overnight.
Events took place in towns and villages across the country as 2026 arrived.
Amarah Lynch ,aged 10 from Dublin, enjoys a New Year's concert in Dublin Castle
A Procession of Light weaved its way through Dublin city's streets, while a spectacular fireworks display drew crowds out to the coastal town of Dún Laoghaire and a concert was held at Dublin Castle.
Scroll down for more pictures from the events...
Tania Kotliarenko, Tamara Kyrchenko and Natalia Tymoshchuk from Ukraine pictured as celebrations start at a New Year's Event in Dun Laoghaire
Fireworks in Dun Laoghaire
Doireann Doocey, Mia Doocey, Carie Molloy, Alice Molloy, Carol Molloy from Portlaoise and Dublin
The Procession of Light event at Christ Church featured the California State University Sacramento Marching Band
Dorothy Byrne, Natasha Byrne, Shannen Byrne and Eriu Devlin, aged 4, enjoyed the fireworks in Dun Laoghaire
