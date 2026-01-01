Call for NI Executive to make ‘doing their job’ their New Year’s resolution

POLITICAL ‘in-fighting’ must be brought to an end in Northern Ireland this year, the SDLP’s Claire Hanna has said.

The party leader called on the Northern Ireland Exeucitve to make “doing its job” its New Year’s resolution for 2026.

“2025 has been a tough year for many in Northern Ireland,” Ms Hanna said in a New Year’s Day message.

“Public services have continued to decline and the damage being done to our environment has accelerated,” she explained.

“At a time when people needed leadership, they were often met with infighting, culture war and a refusal to get to grips with real issues.

“The Executive’s New Year’s resolution should be simple - do the jobs they were elected to do and deliver for people.”

The party leader added: “The SDLP Opposition has consistently worked to hold the Executive to account.

“From missed housing targets to a scrapped mental health strategy, we have been there fighting for people.

“We have also used our position to push for reform of the Stormont institutions to end the politics of brinkmanship and intransigence.

Ms Hanna explained: “2026 cannot be another year of stasis.

“The SDLP will continue to fight for better in our communities, in local councils, as the Assembly’s Official Opposition and at Westminster. We will push for delivery not division and for leadership that matches the ambition of the people we represent.”