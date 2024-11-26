Southwark Irish pensioners enjoy 30th anniversary celebrations

MEMBERS of the Southwark Irish Pensioners Project (SIPP) enjoyed a special celebration at the Irish Embassy in London this month.
The event, hosted by Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and his wife Deirdre, was held to mark the 30th anniversary of their foundation.
Founded in 1994, SIPP supports older Irish people living in south London to enjoy a happy and dignified retirement.
It provides support services every day to hundreds of older Irish people living in the community as well as drop-in day services and an advice service.
Scroll down to see pictures from the event...
Jim Rice, Chair of SIPP Board of Trustees, President Nora Higgins, Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser, SIPP Community Support / Outreach Team Leader Peter Gill and Deirdre Fraser (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Southwark Irish Pensioners Project staff members Patrick Gallagher, Patricia Donnelly and Peter Gill (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
SIPP staff member Jacqueline Moone with Kathleen Brereton, Bridie Madigan and SIPP Treasurer Hannah O'Connor (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
SIPP Community Support Manager Richard Smyth, Membership Secretary Mary O'Connell and Community Support/Outreach Team Leader Peter Gill (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
SIPP President Nora Higgins and Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
