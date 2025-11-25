Mayor of Brent launches appeal supporting ‘vital’ Irish charity serving community across London

THE Mayor of Brent has formally launched his appeal to support an Irish charity serving some of the most vulnerable people living in the capital.

Councillor Ryan Hack will use his mayoral year to fundraise for the Brent Irish Advisory Service.

He launched the partnership at an event held at the Crown Hotel in Cricklewood on November 21.

“My grandparents emigrated from Cork and Donegal to London in the 1970s, as so many Irish families did over the decades - and the number one borough they came to was Brent,” he said at the event.

“Brent is still home to the largest Irish community in England,” he added.

“Today, I am immensely proud to support BIAS,” the Mayor explained.

“I have seen first-hand the vital work they do across the borough, including helping my own grandfather many years ago.

“Their services are in huge demand, growing every year, and I hope this appeal will help them expand their support even further across London.”

Throughout the year, Mayor Hack will be fundraising for BIAS as they work to raise funds for a new post dedicated to tackling hardship within the Irish community.

The Mayor was joined by fellow Brent councillors and local Irish business leaders at the launch event, as well as First Secretary of the Irish Embassy Gerry Waldron and BIAS trustees, staff and volunteers.

More than 70 guests attended the event, which included the first public screening of a new film showcasing the vital work BIAS delivers across the community, which was produced by former BBC filmmaker Peter Curran.

Speaking at the launch, BIAS chair of trustees, Eddie O’Kane said the charity was “deeply grateful” for the ongoing support of the Mayor, whom he described as an “inspiration to us all”.

"His commitment to our work in the community is truly valued,” Mr O'Kane said.

“We operate on the frontline, alongside our network of partners and skilled staff, making a real and tangible difference to people’s lives,” he added.

“Demand for our services is growing, and we will be expanding further in 2026.

“The funds raised through this appeal will play a crucial role in supporting this expansion and the recruitment of additional staff.”

Founded in 1978, BIAS is one of London’s longest-standing Irish charities.

“BIAS doesn’t just deliver programmes, they ignite hope, spark connection, and open doors for thousands of Irish people across London,” Mayor Hack explained.

“They stand alongside our Irish community members who spent decades building the city’s skyscrapers and roads, and caring for our loved ones in the NHS.

“I urge everyone who can to support my Mayoral Charity Appeal this year, in aid of BIAS.”