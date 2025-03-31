A wake, a homecoming, a reckoning

UK premiere: Martin Beanz Warde’s acclaimed play The Dead House exploring Traveller identity is set for the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London this week

FOLLOWING a sold-out national tour across Ireland, the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith presents the UK premiere of The Dead House, the powerful debut play written and performed by Martin Beanz Warde from Ireland’s Traveller community.

Set in an Irish wake, The Dead House tells the story of Patrick, a Traveller, who returns home after a decade of self-imposed exile to attend his grandfather’s funeral. What unfolds is a compelling, darkly comic meditation on identity, loss, family, tradition, and reconciliation.

Martin Beanz Warde — an award-nominated comedian, writer, and performer — inhabits an astonishing 36 characters on stage. Warde guides audiences through a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

The play explores the intersections of Irishness and Traveller identity, tackling themes of cultural belonging, inherited trauma and the search for acceptance — both within and beyond one’s own community.

About the Playwright and Performer

MARTIN BEANZ WARDE is a stand-up comedian, theatre-maker, and writer from the Irish Traveller community. He holds a BA in Sociology and Politics from NUI Galway and an MA in Journalism from the University of Limerick. A prominent advocate for better representation of Travellers in Irish media, Warde uses his creative work to challenge stereotypes and bridge cultural divides.

His photography, essays, and performances have appeared across national platforms, and he has become a vital voice in Irish arts and public discourse.

The Dead House has received critical acclaim and sold-out runs at prestigious festivals including the Dublin Theatre Festival, Galway Theatre Festival, and Kilkenny Arts Festival.

The Dead House

Thursday, April 3

Friday, April 4

8pm

Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith

5 Black's Road Hammersmith London W6 9DT

www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk