Bringing Belfast history to life, one bus stop at a time

JUST when you might have thought history and historians are aloof and disconnected, one historian then speaks to you and engages you at the bus stop.

It doesn't often happen, certainly, but one transport hub in Belfast has gone and provided precisely that service by launching a series of video screens which recount selected chapters of local history — as researched and narrated by Dr Éamon Phoenix.

The video screens which have brought about this novel situation were launched at the recent Féile an Phobail festival in Belfast — during a sector which paid tribute to the renowned Ulster historian, the late Éamon Phoenix.

The Phoenix Foundation has scored a double whammy this year. In paying tribute to his legacy, his foundation not only secured the redoubtable University College Dublin's Professor Diarmaid Ferriter as keynote speaker inside the festival at Belfast's St Mary's University College, it also brought Dr Phoenix's treasured trove of local historical inside stories down to ground level. Quite literally.

For countless would-be passengers awaiting transport in West Belfast, they will now be able to appraise themselves of exciting tales, historical secrets and local gems, before they board.

An interactive touchscreen featuring videos narrated by Dr Phoenix has been launched on the outskirts of the city. The Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, through its initiative the Colin Heritage, has launched the series for locals and visitors at its its new transport centre on the Stewartstown Road, presenting 11 videos that bring to life the rich history of the Twinbrook and Poleglass areas from ancient times to the modern day.

The videos are narrated in highly listenable style by Dr Phoenix, popularly known as "the people's historian'.

His untimely passing at the age of 69 in late 2022 produced a national outpouring of affection for the man who taught teachers to teach history — and was based at Belfast's Stranmillis College.

As head of Lifelong Learning, Dr Phoenix was often found hosting lectures in his spare time on Ireland's conflicted past while bringing to light the personalities of its leaders. And all in the spirit of reconciliation.

From Carson to Craig, O'Connell to Parnell, 'Doc Phoenix' charismatically electrified history and engaged audiences from school pupils to national figureheads.

Held in admiration by personalities as diverse as Stormont Speaker, Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey and DUP ministers, when the future King Charles and Queen Camilla visited an embattled St Patrick's Church in central Belfast in 2015, Dr Phoenix was chosen as their escort and historical guide.

The video mini-lectures at the transport hub were launched by local councillor Seanna Walsh, who as a former IRA prisoner famously declared the beginning of decommissioning to the world in 2005. Community workers and Protestant clergy also attended, joined by PSNI community engagement officers who playfully lent audience members their protective uniform vests to try on.

Proving Kipling's adage that you must 'walk with kings but not lose the common touch', Dr Éamon Phoenix's immortal words of whispering wisdom reverberate far beyond the archive of his collected online lectures. But now curious locals can learn about Belfast's local legends, stories and personalities of yesteryear. And all as they await their next bus. Talk about down to earth.

