Dublin set to be turned into an interactive winter wonderland as festive event returns

DUBLIN city is set to be turned into a winter wonderland next month as a festive event returns to the capital.

Throughout December Dublin City Council’s Dublin Winter Lights event will be open at 25 locations,

The city centre is set to be transformed with colourful Christmas projections and lighting displays, which will also include interactive experiences.

For 2025 the festival will feature new locations including Meeting House Square, Dublin Castle and Temple Bar Square.

“From its launch just a few short years ago, ‘Dublin City Council Dublin Winter Lights’ is quickly establishing itself as one of our city’s great Christmas traditions,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam said today as the event was confirmed.

“Each year is better than the one before and I can’t wait to see what this year’s version has in store,” he added.

“If you’ve never seen them before, or if you have and you just want to experience some Christmas cheer on these dark nights, come into town, see the lights and make some new memories.”

Among the highlifhs of the festival, the iconic GPO building is set to be transformed with colourful light projections created by eight leading national and international artists who are the finalists in the ‘Dublin City Council Dublin Winter Lights’ GPO Competition.

The winning artist will be announced in December.

“This year’s festival is bigger and better than ever before,” Tony Smithers, from Dublin City Council’s Events section, confirmed.

“With fantastic new locations, the return of festival favourites and great interactive experiences, it’s a great time to visit the city centre,” he added.

“We’re committed to achieving a low carbon footprint and use of LEDs, projections with low power requirements, battery storage for power, and hydrotreated vegetable oil as a fuel source”.

A Children’s Art Competition is also taking place in this year’s event.

Every artwork submitted to the competition will be projected onto Barnardo Square beside Dublin Castle.

Three winning artworks will receive a prize from the Lord Mayor and their artwork will be used on the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Cards this year.

The Dublin City Council Winter Lights festival opens in the capital from December 1.