Emma Dabiri 'thrilled' to lead London St Patrick’s Parade as Grand Marshal

IRISH writer and broadcaster Emma Dabiri has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the London St Patrick’s Parade.

The Dublin-born author, whose books include bestsellers Don’t Touch My Hair and What White People Can Do Next, said she was “thrilled” to be asked to lead the procession through the streets of London next month.

“I’m so thrilled and it’s such an honour to be invited to be the Grand Marshal of The St Patrick’s Day Parade, especially as it’s the London one,” she said.

“I am so proud of being Irish, and my Irishness remains my anchor and North Star wherever I am in the world.”

She added: “I have lived in the UK for many years now and have such a special relationship with London, but nonetheless while you can take the girl out of Dublin, you can never take Dublin out of the girl.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced plans for the city’s annual St Patrick’s Parade and Festival today, which takes place from 12noon on Sunday, March 15.

“London’s St Patrick’s Festival is one of the highlights of our capital’s cultural calendar and I’m delighted to welcome everyone back to Trafalgar Square on Sunday 15 March,” he said.

“It’s a chance for Londoners and visitors to celebrate Irish culture and to say thank you for the incredible contribution Irish Londoners have made, and continue to make, to our capital.”

He added: “As we build a better, fairer London for everyone, I’m proud that we can bring communities together for what promises to be our most joyful celebration yet.

“Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Daoibh!”

The St Patrick’s Parade will begin at 12noon on March 15, and travel through the city before arriving in Trafalgar Square, where the St Patrick’s Festival will run until 6pm.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will be among the Irish Government representatives in attendance, accompanied by the Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser.

“Once again, the Embassy of Ireland is delighted to support and be part of the 2026 St Patrick’s Day parade in London,” Ambassador Fraser said today.

“St Patrick’s Day in London is a magical moment each year, bringing together not only our Irish community but all friends of Ireland here in Britain, and people from around the world who feel a connection to Ireland,” he explained.

“This year we are lucky to be led by our fantastic grand marshal Emma Dabiri, an esteemed Irish writer, broadcaster and academic, and to be joined by Tánaiste Simon Harris.

“I want to express my gratitude to all involved for their creativity, talent and hard work, and to the people of London who always give the event such a warm reception.

“I also want to express my sincere thanks to Mayor Sadiq Khan and his team for their continued support for the parade and the strong friendship between Ireland and Britain. Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh go léir!"

More than 50,000 people are expected to flank the streets of London to enjoy the St Patrick’s Parade, which will feature Irish County Associations, community organisations, marching bands, dancers, musicians and carnival performers.

In Trafalgar Square the main stage lineup will be hosted by Dublin-born comedian Rachel Galvo.

Galvo will lead proceedings as audiences enjoy an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary performances from acts including the Irish Culture Centre Choir, Moonlight: The Philip Lynott Enigma, Carrie Baxter, Cór Na nÓg choir, Jig and a Swig with the London Bodhrán Band, The Wran, Nell Mescal, Huartan, David Keenan and The Commitments.

Festival-goers can also explore Irish Creative Collective sessions tent with comedy, spoken word, music, and Irish film and TV shorts; the Out in the World exhibition highlighting stories from Ireland’s LGBTQ+ diaspora, Irish language lessons, children’s arts and crafts with Artburst, and the charming Oldbog Cottage experience.

Celebrity Irish chef Anna Haugh will also return to the event for 2026.

The Dublin-born culinary star brings The Wee Sister restaurant pop-up to the Square where she will serve up the best of Irish dishes.

For 2026 Sisk Construction UK are the title partner for the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Festival.

Managing Director Ger Hayes said they are “delighted” to support the event.

“As an Irish business with deep roots in London since the 1980s, staying connected to the London Irish community is hugely important to us,” he explained.

“Our long-standing commitment to local engagement includes extensive voluntary grass roots work and a strong relationship with the Kilburn Irish Pensioners Group in Brent, which we are honoured to support.”

He added: “Over the past four decades, we have delivered close to 500 construction projects across the capital, leaving our mark on this great city.

“Today, we are proud to be constructing the new Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Cancer Centre another great example of our continued dedication to building places for future generations.

“We are delighted to support this important cultural festival once again and we would like to wish everyone a Happy St Patrick’s Day!”

