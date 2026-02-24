Police confirm names of three people who died in Armagh collision

THREE people who died following a horror collision in Co. Armagh have been named.

John Guy, 48, Conor Quinn, 31, and 23-year-old Laura Hoy-Henry all died following the three-vehicle collision involving a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi over the weekend.

Mr Guy hailed from Dublin but was living in Keady, Co. Armagh, Ms Hoy-Henry was from Cookstown in Co. Tyrone and Mr Quinn was from the Coalisland area of the county.

All three victims were travelling in the same car when the indecent happened on the Armagh Road area of Moy on the evening of February 21.

A fourth person in their car, a female passenger, was also injured in the collision and is receiving treatment in hospital.

In a statement made this week the PSNI confirmed further details of the incident.

“John, Conor, and Laura were travelling together in the same vehicle – a red BMW, along with another female passenger who was also injured,” they said.

“Our thoughts are with their families at this time as they come to terms with the devastating loss of their loved ones, and we will continue to support them,” they added.

“Two people travelling in the grey Volkswagen Amarok reported injuries that required medical treatment – while the driver of a white Audi Q3, also involved in the collision, reported minor injuries,” they explained.

The police force has urged anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

“Our enquiries are continuing today, and anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1654 21/02/26,” they said

