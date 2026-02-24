Historic building seriously damaged by ‘deliberate’ fire
News

Historic building seriously damaged by ‘deliberate’ fire

AN historic building in Co. Tyrone has been left seriously damaged by a fire which police believe was started deliberately.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and PSNI officers were called to the blaze at Crevenagh House in Omagh on the evening of February 22.

Now derelict, the 19th-century house on Crevenagh Road is considered a significant historic building within the local area.

“The fire at the property was reported to police on Sunday evening, 22nd February at approximately 7.15pm,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

“Officers and colleagues at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire, which is believed may have been started deliberately,” they added.

“This was a large fire, and significant damage has been caused to the property.”

The police force has urged anyone who may information about the incident to contact them.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or has information or video footage which may help with our enquiries, to get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting reference 1284 22/02/26,” they state.

See More: Crevenagh House, Fire, Omagh

