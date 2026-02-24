Boy left with broken nose following ‘sectarian-motivated’ attack

A BOY has been left with a broken nose following a hate-fuelled attack in Co. Derry.

Police were called to the incident in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday, February 22.

The boy, who is 16-years-old, is reported to have been targeted as he made his way home from a friend’s party.

“The assault occurred at around 2.35am in the vicinity of Shipquay Place area, and a number of people are reported to have been present at the time,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“The victim, aged in his teens, is reported to have sustained injuries including a broken nose as a result of the assault, which is being investigated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime,’ they added.

Local MP Colum Eastwood condemned the attack, claiming there is “no place” for sectarian violence in Derry.

“This will have been a very frightening experience for the young man who was attacked and left with a broken nose after attending a friend’s birthday party in the early hours of Sunday morning,” he said.

“We all have to be really clear about it - there’s no place in Derry for this kind of sectarian violence,” the SDLP MP added.

“Far from being a mindless attack, the abuse shouted beforehand shows that it was deliberate and he was singled out. It’s totally unacceptable.”

Mr Eastwood has called for witnesses to come forward.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about what happened to come forward to the police,” he said.

“And I would ask parents to make an extra effort to talk to their kids about this, explain to them why we need to get away from this kind of behaviour and how important it is that everyone is welcome in Derry.”

The PSNI has also urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances and appeal to anyone that can assist their enquiries to call 101, quoting reference number 1068 of 22/02/25, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” they said.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today