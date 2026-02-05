Former Maze prisoner who took part in blanket and dirty protests releases Troubles memoir
A FORMER Maze prisoner who was incarcerated at the same time as the likes of Bobby Sands has published his memoirs.

Armagh-born Malachy Trainor has worked with writer and academic Siobhan Hughes to publish his book I Only Went Out for The Paper.

In it he reflects on life growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland and his experiences as an H Block prisoner at what was formerly known as Long Kesh prison.

It includes Mr Trainor’s account of the days leading up to the first hunger strike in the H Blocks as well as the no wash/dirty protests.

Malachy Trainor has published his memoirs

“Malachy’s time on the blanket and dirty protest has broken him physically and mentally,” Ms Hughes confirms in a foreword in the book.

“Malachy is only a voice amongst many, and he asked me to make it clear he is 'not pointing a finger, it’s just his voice, his life',” she adds.

“His story is not intended to be a political debate.”

In the book Mr Trainer confirms that he became involved in Irish Republicanism in 1968 when he went out to collect the newspapers for his parents and came across a Northern Ireland Civil Rights March.

“It was the day that changed the rest of my life,” he admits.

Explaining his early interest in the civil rights movement, he adds: “During my youth I knew something was wrong and I picked the fruit from the tree.

“To be indifferent would be great, but we’re not all made the same,' he explains.

“My account is ordinary; it’s not out of this world. I am just another cog in the machinery of it all.

“As with all wars there will be more questions than answers.”

Mr Trainor adds: “I wanted to tell my story, but I have post-traumatic stress disorder and some events may not be completely accurate, but it is my life and it cannot be sugar coated.”

I Only Went Out For The Paper: Memoirs of an Irish Republican Prisoner is available to buy here.

