Kilo of cocaine found after man and woman arrested in car park

A KILOGRAM of cocaine was found at a property in Co. Antrim after a man and a woman were arrested in a car park.

Police came across the pair in the Marine Highway area of Carrickfergus.

The man, aged 39, and woman, who is 32, were in a parked car which was approached by a passing police patrol shortly after 2am yesterday morning (February 23).

After speaking with them a search was conducted of the car and a large sum of money was located in the vehicle.

Both of them were arrested, the PSNI has confirmed, and are currently being interviewed by detectives from Organised Crime Branch.

A follow up search was then carried out at a property in the Dunmurry area and approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine, along with designer goods, was recovered by officers.

“This is a significant find and demonstrates the commitment of our officers to removing drugs from our streets and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups,” Detective Inspector Kelly from Organised Crime Branch said.

“I would like to thank the officers involved in the arrests and subsequent search for their excellent police work,” he added.

The police force has urged those with information about the supply of drugs to contact them.

“Anyone with information about criminal behaviour or the use or supply of illegal drugs is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101,” they said.

