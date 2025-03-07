Donald Trump anoints March as Irish-American Heritage Month
Donald Trump anoints March as Irish-American Heritage Month

President Donald Trump meeting Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House, 12.3.2020 (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images)

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump today signed a declaration which designates March 2025 as ‘Irish-American Heritage Month’. The move comes just ten days before Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s scheduled visit to the Oval Office for St Patrick’s Day.

The declaration encourages Americans to acknowledge the contributions made by Irish culture on American society, seeking to foreground Irish-Americans in particular through ‘appropriate ceremonies, activities and programmes’.

The proclamation of Irish-American Heritage Month during March has been a regular practice for US presidents, symbolising good relations between the United States and Ireland in terms of culture, diplomacy, trade and investment.

Donald Trump’s version of the proclamation says: “As my Administration works to correct trade imbalances with the European Union, our historic relationship with Ireland presents an opportunity to advance fairer trade policies and stronger investment opportunities that benefit both nations.

“Irish-Americans have played a crucial role in our great American story – courageously overcoming adversity and hardship to embolden our culture, enliven our spirit, and fortify our way of life.

“This Irish-American Heritage Month, we commemorate the special bond of friendship between the United States and Ireland – and we honour the extraordinary contributions of Irish-American citizens past and present.

“We salute the undying resilience and resolve of the Irish-American community, pay tribute to their tremendous achievements, and pledge to forge a future that strengthens our shared values, deepens our traditions, and restores America as one glorious Nation under God.”

For his part, Taoiseach Martin has said that he will address the issue of trade tariffs during his visit to Washington, calling on President Trump directly to reverse the potential damage to ‘small, open economies’ like Ireland.

