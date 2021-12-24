Irish artist who sketches everything she sees releases book dedicated to Dublin

RÓISÍN CURÉ, from Galway, sketches what she sees, wherever she is, from the mundane to the magnificent, and everything in between.

With her ears and eyes open, she immerses herself in the urban scene and creates a snippet of the world around her in words and pictures, with nothing more hi-tech than a fountain pen and a small box of watercolours.

Dublin is captured in her book Dublin in Sketches and Stories, through its buildings and people — along with conversations with its inhabitants.

Curé says: “I love to sketch from life, and I do it as often as possible. When you sketch your subject from life, you are immersed on all sides, above, below, all around, in your surroundings.

"You are in your own sunlit reality show, where people entertain you with stories of their own lives, where you experience the timelessness of the seasons.

“I couldn’t sketch all of Dublin, or even more than a tiny fraction.

"I left out great swathes of beautiful streets and characterful quarters. So this is just a taste of the city.”

Dublin in Sketches and Stories is available online for £21.15.