Irish author Anne Enright awarded $175k Windham-Campbell prize

NOVELIST Anne Enright has won a prestigious literary prize in recognition of her “momentous” body of work.

The Dubliner, who is now 62, is one of eight authors to each be given the $175k Windham-Campbell Prize for 2025.

A Man Booker Prize-winner, Enright, who is the author of eight novels and two short story collections, was Ireland’s first Laureate for Irish Fiction from 2015-2018.

While announcing the winners, the Windham-Campbell Prize judges describe Enright's work, which largely explores family themes, as “nothing short of momentous”.

“In her wide-ranging and wryly unsentimental fiction, Anne Enright explores the limitations and joys of our human need for belonging,” they explain.

“Her domestic portraits are startingly potent in that they contain within them all the most pressing issues of our time - from suicide to changing sexual norms and environmental collapse,” the judges add.

Responding to the news, which she received via Zoom call, Enright admitted “the sense of unreality has not left me since the news came in”.

“What an astonishing thing to drop out of a clear blue sky,” she added.

“I am floored by the Windham-Campbell Prize’s generosity and goodwill.”

American writer Sigrid Nunez was also one of this year’s prize winners, along with British playwright Roy Williams, who was recognised in the drama category, and Scottish poet Anthony V Capildeo who takes one of this year's poetry prizes.

Eight $175k Windham Campbell prizes are awarded each year, to writers living in any part of the world who write in English.

First awarded in 2013, the awards are administered by Yale University’s Beinecke rare book and manuscript library.