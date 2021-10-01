OLD IRELAND: Stunning new book brings nation's history to life through vivid photographs

A NEWLY published book brings the rich history of Ireland to the masses through a series of fascinating images featuring scenes from across the island.

Old Ireland in Colour 2 is a photographic history of Ireland stretching back to the very start of photography in the country in the mid-19th century.

It is a sequel to 2020’s award-winning bestseller Old Ireland in Colour.

The book further celebrates the rich history of Ireland and the Irish people from all walks of life in 150 images, with all thirty-two counties represented.

The book covers rural and urban scenes in Ireland that have largely disappeared, along with scenic views, portraits of political figures, writers, farmers, fishermen and explorers.

The series of books has been collated by John Breslin, a Professor at NUI Galway, and Sarah-Anne Buckley, a lecturer in History at NUI Galway and President of the Women’s History Association of Ireland.

Old Ireland in Colour 2 is published by the Merrion Press and costs £21.99.

The book can be ordered directly from www.MerrionPress.ie