Previously unseen Civil War prison art by Alfred McGloughlin to go on display
Culture

Previously unseen Civil War prison art by Alfred McGloughlin to go on display

A new exhibition featuring the previously unseen art of Andrew McGloughlin will be launched on Thursday.

PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN Civil War portraits by prisoner and artist Alfred McGloughlin are to go on display at Kilmainham Gaol Museum this week.

'Intervals of Peace' is a brand new exhibition which will run at the museum from Thursday 31 March until 25 October 2022, which will showcase 39 portraits and watercolour sketches of Mountjoy

On 21 October 1922, several months into the Irish Civil War, Alfred McGloughlin was arrested in his home by Free State forces and brought to Wellington Barracks in Dublin.

He spent the following year as a political prisoner, first in Wellington Barracks, then Hare Park in the Curragh, before a final stay in Mountjoy Prison from where he was released on 13 October 1923.

Although he was an active supporter of the Anti-Treaty side, he was never charged with a specific offence. He experienced periods of severe ill-treatment during his incarceration but, as mentioned in his obituary in 1932, he also found "intervals of peace in prison, sketching in watercolours, and filling a portfolio with pencil-drawings of his comrades".

Alfred McGloughlin was also the nephew of 1916 leaders Patrick and William Pearse and grew up in the Pearse household. He later helped in the running of Patrick Pearse’s school, Scoil Éanna.

He went on to become a draughtsman with J & C McGloughlin Ltd., a decorative metalwork business owned by his father’s family, and studied art part-time in the Dublin Metropolitan School of Art.

McGloughlin also developed an interest in theatre where he wrote and performed in numerous plays. He joined the Irish Volunteers and was involved in the Howth gun-running of 1914. He was Sinn Féin’s director of elections in south Dublin for the 1918 and 1921 elections and stood as a candidate himself during the local elections of 1920.

Following his release from prison he set up his own building company, however when that failed, he obtained a position as a draughtsman with the Office of Public Works. He remained active as a political journalist, and was a regular contributor to the republican newspaper ‘An Phoblacht’. His health never recovered from his time in prison and he died from heart disease aged just 44 in 1932.

The exhibition will be launched at 6.30pm on Thursday 31 March, with Alfred McGloughlin’s daughter, Charlotte Groarke launching it.

See More: Alfred McGloughlin, Irish History, Kilmainham Gaol Museum

Related

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland
Culture 5 days ago

National Archives launches commemorative book as 1921 Treaty exhibition to begin tour of Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Colm Tóibín wins prestigious Rathbones Folio Prize 2022
Culture 6 days ago

Colm Tóibín wins prestigious Rathbones Folio Prize 2022

By: Connell McHugh

Derek Ryan announced as headliner for Craic by the Creek festival - which returns for 2022
Entertainment 1 week ago

Derek Ryan announced as headliner for Craic by the Creek festival - which returns for 2022

By: Irish Post

Latest

Irish language act will not be introduced before Assembly elections in May, says Lewis
News 2 hours ago

Irish language act will not be introduced before Assembly elections in May, says Lewis

By: Connell McHugh

REKINDLING CONNECTIONS: New documentary explores post-pandemic artistic creativity in Ireland
Entertainment 3 hours ago

REKINDLING CONNECTIONS: New documentary explores post-pandemic artistic creativity in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland to withdraw bid to host America’s Cup
News 4 hours ago

Ireland to withdraw bid to host America’s Cup

By: Connell McHugh

'Winning the Master's would mean everything to me', say's Rory Mcllroy.
Sport 4 hours ago

'Winning the Master's would mean everything to me', say's Rory Mcllroy.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

North West England Mayors in Dublin to boost trade and cultural links
News 21 hours ago

North West England Mayors in Dublin to boost trade and cultural links

By: Connell McHugh