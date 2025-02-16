Organisers look to future as Birmingham St Patrick's Parade is postponed

THE ORGANISERS of the St Patrick's Parade in Birmingham have vowed to 'keep the spirit of the Irish community alive' in the city after this year's event was postponed.

The parade, traditionally one of the biggest in Britain, was scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 16.

However, a statement from organisers said that issues around resources and finances meant they were unable to deliver 'a safe and successful parade'.

'Decision not made lightly'

The event in Britain's Second City has traditionally been one of the biggest in Britain and around the world, attracting crowds of up to 80,000.

Taking pace in the Digbeth area, the event returned last year for the first time since 2019, having been disrupted as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Under the management of the Birmingham Irish Association for the first time, the 2024 parade along a new route on Bradford Street was a success.

This year's event was due to see the parade — first held in 1952 — return to its traditional route along Digbeth High Street.

However, Maurice Malone, Chief Executive of the Birmingham Irish Association, revealed 'with a heavy heart' on Friday that this year's parade had been postponed.

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we deeply regret any disappointment this may cause to our incredible community, participants and supporters," he said.

"Our primary goal has always been to deliver a safe, enjoyable and memorable parade that celebrates the vibrant Irish community in Birmingham."

He added: "However, safety is paramount, and as organisers, we are not prepared to compromise on this fundamental principle.

"Despite countless hours of planning and the unwavering dedication of our volunteers, partners and supporters, the gap between what we can deliver with the resources and finances available and the requirements to host a safe and successful parade has proven too wide to bridge at this time."

'Vibrant and cherished celebration'

Mr Malone thanked everyone who had worked tirelessly to try and ensure this year's event went ahead but despite the cancellation, he said plans were already being made for future events.

"While this decision is undoubtedly disappointing, please know that we are already working on plans to ensure the St Patrick's Festival remains a vibrant and cherished celebration in our community," he said.

"We are committed to keeping the celebration of the parade alive in our city and look forward to celebrating with you all in the near future.

"Thank you for your understanding, patience and continued support. Together, we will keep the spirit of the Irish community alive in the City of Birmingham."