TG4 marks 30-year anniversary with launch of new digital service

TG4 will launch a new and improved version of its digital player service this week.

The new TG4+ platform will go live on October 31 which is the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the Irish language broadcaster.

“TG4+ offers a better viewing experience for audiences with increased user experience and user interface features, as well as a wealth of content available to audiences worldwide,” a spokesperson for the organisation explained.

First launched on October 31, 1996, TG4 will mark three decades of broadcasting by unveiling a new Súl Eile campaign – meaning ‘different view’.

Alongside the launch of TG4+, they will also reveal a digital news service for Nuacht TG4.

“Together, these launches represent significant steps in TG4’s evolution and a clear statement of ambition for the next 30 years,” the broadcaster explains.

Director General of TG4 Deirdre Ní Choistín reflected on the journey the organisation has taken.

“The launch of TnaG marked the beginning of a new exciting era of Irish language creativity and cultural identity,” she said.

“As Director General of TG4, it is both a privilege and a responsibility to reflect on the journey that has brought us to our 30th anniversary.”

She added: “Since our establishment in 1996, the media landscape has changed beyond recognition, but our purpose remains as important as ever: to serve audiences through distinctive Irish-language public service media and to ensure that the language has a strong, visible and contemporary presence in Irish life.”

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