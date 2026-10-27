Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Dublin collision

A PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a car in Dublin.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was hit on Fonthill Road in Liffey Valley.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm yesterday afternoon (October 26).

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Fonthill Road in either direction at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.