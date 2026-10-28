James McClean leaves Derry City just nine months after emotional homecoming

FOOTBALLER James McClean has left Derry City just nine months after making an emotional return to his hometown club.

The 37-year-old returned to the Brandywell in January, having spent several seasons with the Candystripes before moving to Premier League side Sunderland in 2011.

"This club means everything to me and I will give everything of me to try and help this club achieve success," he said at the time, adding that he planned to end his career at Derry.

However, his switch from Wrexham has not been smooth, with the midfielder not having featured for several months amid a reported contract dispute.

In a statement today, released by the club, McClean said he was 'pleased that we have reached a resolution to settle these matters'.

"While my return to the club did not work out as I had hoped, Derry City FC will always hold a special place in my heart," he said.

"I want to thank the fans for their support and I wish the squad, the management, staff and the supporters the very best for the future.

"In particular, I want to wish the team the best of luck in the FAI Cup Final against Waterford FC."

Dream return sours

McClean said in April that since returning to Derry City, he had struggled on the club's artificial pitch and it was worsening a hip issue.

While working as a pundit for RTÉ two months later, he revealed he hadn't been enjoying his return, claiming that what he had been told on the phone 'is not what you see in reality'.

Amid mixed results and increasingly limited playing time, McClean said that Derry — runners-up in three of the previous four seasons — should be doing better.

Having not featured since a substitute appearance against CSKA Sofia on July 9, McClean continued to be excluded from matchday squads even after the departure of manager Tiernan Lynch on August 5.

McClean was not part of interim manager Mark Connolly's first game in charge, posting on social media that he was instead at home watching former club Wrexham on television.

A statement released earlier this month by the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland claimed Derry City had been trying to terminate McClean's contract without due process.

In the statement, McClean disputed Derry's alleged concerns over his fitness by saying he was 'capable of contributing and doing well in the League of Ireland'.

Just yesterday, McClean told RTÉ Radio 1 that he would be taking his son to watch Manchester United next Sunday as he had 'no interest' in attending Derry's FAI Cup Final against Waterford on the same day.

'An end to the recent dispute'

Today's statement from the Candystripes said both parties had reached a mutual agreement to terminate McClean's contract with immediate effect.

"This agreement brings an end to the recent dispute," it added.

"Both the club and James are satisfied with the outcome and are pleased to move forward constructively."

Club chairman Philip O'Doherty added: "On behalf of everyone at Derry City, I want to thank James for his dedication to his hometown club.

"His achievements extend far beyond the Brandywell; amassing 103 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland is a remarkable milestone and we want to formally acknowledge his immense contribution to Irish football as a whole.

"We wish him the very best for the future.

"Neither the club nor James McClean will be making any further comment on this matter."

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