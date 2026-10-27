Investigation underway after woman’s body found at Dublin home
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Investigation underway after woman’s body found at Dublin home

AN investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating “all of the circumstances of the death of a woman at a residence in Melville Terrace, Finglas”.

The body was found yesterday morning (October 26).

It has since been taken to the City Morgue, Whitehall, where a post mortem examination is due to take place today.

“A male (aged in his 40’s) remains detained at a Garda Station in the DMR West Garda Division,” the police force confirmed.

‘Gardaí continue to appeal to any person with any information on this fatal incident to contact investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Investigating Gardaí want to speak to any person that was in the Melville Terrace, Dublin 11, area between 12midnight and 5am on Monday, October 26,” they explained.

“Anyone travelling in the area at the time, who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

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See More: Body, Dublin, Investigation

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