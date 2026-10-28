Three men from Northern Ireland jailed over 'brutal' attack that left Celtic fan with bleed on brain

THREE men from Northern Ireland have been jailed over a 'brutal' attack on a Celtic fan in Glasgow that left the victim with a bleed on the brain.

Scott Dragsness, 55, Ben Stanex, 24, and Andrew Graham, 21, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court earlier this month to assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Dragsness, from Belfast, was today sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment while Stanex, also from Belfast, and Graham, from Dundonald, each received 12 months.

"Football-related violence is a blight on Scotland's communities. It will not be tolerated," said Fraser Gibson of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

"The victim in this case was subjected to mindless sectarian thuggery by the three accused, who were visitors to the city."

Hate crime

The attack occurred on Helen Street in Glasgow on Sunday, March 8 following Celtic's penalty shootout victory over Rangers at Ibrox in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

The attackers kicked and stamped on the head and body of the 48-year-old victim after knocking him to the ground as he was trying to board a Celtic supporters' bus.

A police drone monitoring the dispersal of fans from Ibrox captured the entirety of the attack while a further recording was made by a driver stuck in traffic near the supporters' bus.

The victim was attacked with such ferocity that he was left lying in the road unconscious.

He was rushed to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where scans revealed a bleed on the brain.

Dragsness, Stanex and Graham were identified and arrested soon after.

Prosecutors from COPFS told the court that the violent attack was a hate crime motivated by religious prejudice.

As well as their custodial sentences, all three were given seven-year Football Banning Orders, banning them from every football ground in Britain and from travelling to support any team.

'Disgraceful and shameful'

"It should be understood that anyone who involves themselves in football-related disorder can expect to be held accountable by COPFS, Police Scotland and the courts using every tool available to us," said Mr Gibson.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Derrick Johnston of Police Scotland commented: "This was a brutal attack and I am in no doubt that this will affect the victim for the rest of his life.

"The assault was witnessed by a number of members of public and captured on mobile phone footage at the time.

"Everyone has the right to attend a sporting event with their family and friends without having to witness this disgraceful and shameful behaviour and should be able to go home unharmed.

"We will not tolerate football-related violence and will ensure that those responsible are held to account."

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