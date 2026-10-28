Appeal for information 21 years on from murder of David Nunan in Co. Clare

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of a man in Co. Clare 21 years ago.

On October 28, 2005, the body of 25-year-old David Nunan was discovered by a farmer tending to his cattle near a laneway at Fairyhill, Parteen.

Mr Nunan had been fatally shot but despite numerous arrests over the years, no one has faced justice.

"With the passage of time there may be a person or persons now in a position to speak with investigating gardaí who could not do so before," read a garda statement.

Late-night phone call

On the day of the incident, Mr Nunan was playing video games with a friend at his home at O'Malley Park in Limerick city when he received a phone call at about 2am.

After finishing the call, Mr Nunan told his friend that he was going for a spin in a car.

It is suspected a wine-coloured Toyota Carina collected Mr Nunan at his home in O'Malley Park and drove from Southill to Moyross within Limerick city.

The vehicle is then believed to have travelled from Moyross in the direction of Parteen, where the murder occurred.

Over the last 21 years, gardaí have maintained an open and active investigation.

They have arrested 17 people in connection with the incident and carried out a number of searches at addresses across Limerick.

Almost 450 statements have been taken and numerous exhibits have been retained.

Appeal

"Gardaí continue to appeal for any information which will help establish what happened to David Nunan," added the statement.

Anyone who saw, met or had any dealings with Mr Nunan in the days leading up to the murder is asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any information on the driver of the wine-coloured Toyota Carina or any other people that may have been in the car.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who may not have come forward previously, is asked to contact gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456980, Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.