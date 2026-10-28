'Utterly abhorrent': Widespread condemnation after viable device posted to hotel in Derry

THERE has been widespread condemnation after a viable device was posted to a hotel in the Ebrington area of Derry.

The hotel and neighbouring premises were evacuated before a controlled explosion was carried out of the device on Tuesday.

Police said they were determining whether the device was the work of dissident republicans, while UUP councillor Darren Guy suggested it may be linked to a recent jobs fair at the hotel that featured the RAF.

The PSNI said it received a report at around 3.20pm yesterday that a suspicious package had been delivered to a hotel in the city.

Following evacuation procedures and a controlled explosion on the viable device, it was taken away for forensic examination.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney condemned the incident — which came the day before the start of city's annual Halloween festival — as a 'reckless and targeted attack'.

"Our investigation is at an early stage," she said.

"We are keeping an open mind as to who is responsible, and we are working through a number of lines of enquiry, one of which, at this time, is that dissident republicans may be responsible.

"I want to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation as we worked through the situation on Tuesday, from the afternoon until close to midnight.

"We worked to keep disruption to an absolute minimum while working to keep everyone safe.

"What occurred is shameful and utterly abhorrent, and those responsible clearly do not care who or what they harm."

She added: "As we look forward to several days of events in the city for what will be the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned Halloween Festival in the city, I want to reassure the public my officers will be here to help you when you need us.

"They will be on patrol, across the city and District, in every community, working to keep everyone safe."

'Deeply disturbing'

Representatives from across the political spectrum have condemned the incident.

Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP said the discovery of the device was 'deeply concerning and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms'.

"This was a reckless and dangerous act that put hotel staff, visitors and the wider community at serious risk," said the Foyle MLA.

"The people of Derry deserve to live and work in peace, free from fear and intimidation.

"Those responsible have nothing to offer our city or its future."

DUP counterpart Julie Middleton added: "It is deeply disturbing that a viable device has been discovered within the Ebrington site.

"Those responsible hold no regard for human life, or the want for peace and prosperity in our city.

"Yesterday, at Ebrington Square there will have been families, including children, enjoying the funfair, residents at their workplace, or enjoying a meal, as well as visitors and tourists at a nearby hotel."

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson described the incident as an 'utterly reckless attack'.

"Those behind this incident have nothing to offer but the kind of trauma and disruption they visited upon innocent people this week," he added.

"Halloween is a hugely positive time for this city. It represents the best of us and we won't allow anyone to drag us back to the dark days which we have thankfully left behind."

Meanwhile, the UUP's Guy, who is Chair of the Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), said he was 'totally disgusted' by the attack and suggested it may be linked to the recent jobs fair.

"It is disgraceful that these criminals would put the lives of staff, hotel guests and the wider public at risk," he said.

"Ebrington Square was packed with young families enjoying the funfair on Tuesday when the alarm was raised.

"I believe the hotel was targeted because it opens its doors to anyone wishing to hold an event there.

"A recent careers event made the headlines when a local councillor objected to the RAF attending, saying the British military were not wanted in the city."

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