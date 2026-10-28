Attempted murder investigation launched after man stabbed multiple times in Co. Derry

POLICE in Co. Derry are treating an incident in which a man was stabbed multiple times as attempted murder.

The assault was reported to police shortly before 11.40pm on Tuesday after the victim flagged down a passing motorist on the Skeoge Link Road, around three miles from Derry city centre.

The injured man, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

It is understood two men were involved in the assault.

"This was a serious incident, a vicious assault, which has left a man seriously injured," said Detective Inspector Lizzie Ballentine.

The PSNI said it is working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including where the assault took place.

As a result, there are several scenes being held in the Steelstown Village/Racecourse Road and Cornshell Fields areas as enquiries continue.

While police have conducted extensive enquiries, they are also keen to hear from anyone who may have information but who has not yet spoken with officers.

Investigators also want to hear from anyone who was in the Earhart Park/Cornshell Fields areas at around 10.30pm on Tuesday and who witnessed what occurred, saw or heard any suspicious activity or captured relevant footage.

"I want to thank everyone who has, to date, helped with our enquiries, and encourage anyone who has information — no matter how insignificant it might seem to them — to please report it," added DI Ballentine.

"It may prove crucial to our investigation."

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