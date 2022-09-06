10 minutes with Xnthony: the creator of 'Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry'

Xnthony is a cabaret star from Ireland who has been living in London for a number of years. In his new musical 'Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry' (which debuts at the Dublin Fringe Festival on 20 September), he delves into the psyche of Cromwell in a transgressive and riotous exploration of English colonialism of Ireland.

Here, Xnthony tells the Irish Post about his inspirations, living in London and how preparation for the musical is going.

Where about in Ireland are you from?

I am from Roscommon - I grew up in a wee farm all the way in rural ireland. People always eye roll when I say Roscommon, but I’m couldn't be happier I came from there. Being from a rural space is the eternal ‘don’t have any notions’ medication anyone needs.

How did you first get into performing?

I studied painting in the National College of Art and Design (NCAD), and realised pretty soon that the constraints of that career path were too much for me. I hate the lingo, and the pretentiousness. So I stepped outside of my comfort zone and started doing weird performances… like singing Evita while making ice cream towers.

Panti Bliss spotted a video and popped it on her blog and suddenly I was this ‘performance artist’. I went on to do ridiculously obnoxious videos on the Luas and signing autographs which sort of preempted the whole TikTok movement. Following a frankly awful review I moved to London and never looked back.

When did you move to London and how have you found it?

I moved in 2013 and never looked back… well I have… looked back a bit. I always feel I have one toe in Ireland and one toe in London. My work very much is the tension between those two worlds. I love London, it has brought me a lot of opportunities and the anonymity is precious.

How did you come up with the idea for Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry?

I had just done a run at Edinburgh Fringe with my show ‘Confirmation’ which was about Roscommon voting no in the 2015 marriage equality referendum. It didn’t really register. I felt frustrated that UK audiences didn’t seem to care more.

At the same time Brexit had just happened and it became more and more apparent to me that UK audiences didn’t really know about their time in Ireland. And so I came up with a project called IRGAY - a show that was going to explore the length and breadth of our shared history. Inevitably it became more focused and Cromwell appeared as the best focus point to bring the history to life.

How long has it been in production and how is production going?

We have been making this show since 2019! Which is insane. Bjork recently said it takes three or four years to make a book, album or movie. And that rings true with this project. It’s been in different iterations, more cabaret, more clubby, and transforming into the current show which is very much a musical theatre experience which takes from club and cabaret. I spent much of the various lockdowns writing, and then welcomed in my co-writers ODU and Sam Curtis Lindsay once I had the bare bones of the show.

Are you excited for the Dublin Fringe?

Cannot wait. The festival is going to be brilliant. Hot Brown Honey are over with their show Hive City Legacy which will celebrate Irish femmes of colour. They are such trailblazers. The rest of the programme is stunning too!

Do you still get nervous performing and if so, how do you cope with nerves?

I do get nervous when I have lots of lines and structures to follow like in this show, which is very rigorous. But when I’m, let’s say, crowd surfing at a festival, I don’t really get nervous beforehand! It’s just great craic and I’ve worked long enough now to just enjoy it.

Do you have any life motto?

Never change who you are for anyone. Something my principal said to me in 2008 when I was getting into altercations with bullies. F*** em’.

Who inspires you?

I am inspired by lots of different types of things, people and experiences. I love being solitary - this really helps me to be inspired. I am kind of the opposite of what I say - I am an introvert most of the time. I adore musicians like Kate Bush who have merged storytelling with music at such a high level. My most favourite recent show was the ABBA show - mind blowing!

Favourite music?

I adore all the female legends - Bjork, Susanne Sundfør, Madonna… the lot!

Favourite film?

Everything Everywhere All at Once. Every detail, every line… was both simultaneously stupid and meaningful. My kinda thing.

What would you tell your younger self?

Get the voices out of your head quicker. You’ll save yourself alot of time.

Where do you see yourself in 12 months vs 5 years?

12 months I’ll be touring the new show across Ireland and the UK with a West End run booked for 2024. In 5 years time I will be making an even bigger fool of myself but with an even bigger budget.

The Dublin Fringe Festival begins on 10 September and runs until 25 September. Tickets for all shows, including Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry, which previews on 20 September and runs 21-24 September, are available on www.fringefest.com