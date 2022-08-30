Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry: riotous new musical to debut at Dublin Fringe Festival

This is the story about a man the English don't remember and the Irish will never forget. Put your hands up for Oliver Cromwell: Daddy of Democracy, Puritan and total Taurus. Ollie's Army is back for a night of pure carnage, legendary pop anthems and bloody historical re-enactments. But listen, he’s really very sorry. Really.

In this new musical, award winning cabaret artist, writer and producer Xnthony (aka Anthony Keigher) dive into the psyche of England’s ‘Daddy of Democracy’ Oliver Cromwel in a transgressive and riotous exploration of English colonialism of Ireland. This is a pop musical extravaganza jam packed with soon to be iconic pop anthems like ‘Puritanism’, ‘Horror Scope’ and ‘800 years’ not to mention Xnthony’s electrifying comedic wit and historical rigour.

Join Xnthony and a cast of Irish and international Drag, Cabaret and musical theatre performers as they go on the hunt for Cromwell’s head reportedly buried in a biscuit tin in England.

"After 3 years I am thrilled to finally premier my new musical at Dublin Fringe Festival," Xnthony said. "Across numerous lockdowns and party-gates, we are finally ready to unveil our creation which will entertain and challenge Irish and English audiences alike. Get ready for carnage, comedy and soon to be iconic pop anthems. Historical revisionism has been this fun"

‘Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry’ is written by Xnthony, Sam Curtis Lindsay and Irish pop sensation ODU with set design by Emma Bailey (designer for Tony award winning musical ‘Six: The Musical’). The production is produced by Hannah Turk. It is funded by Arts Council Ireland and Arts Council England.