17-years of 'Always Sunny': 11 ways the Paddy's Pub gang are stereotypically Irish

WHAT UP!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia came out in 2005, 17 years ago, and to celebrate the the game from the Paddy's Irish Pub, we're revisiting some of the best moments of the past 15 seasons, but with a twist...

Here are 11 ways the deplorable Paddy's gang would fit right in in the Emerald Isle.

1. Charlie understands Ireland's emotions about the end of the Celtic Tiger

2. The gang break into song like they're ten pints deep in a Dublin bar

It's not quite Fields of Athenry but it's close enough.

3. Like all Irish people they love a bit of a jig

...with a bonus point for Green Man

4. They're partial to the odd drink

5. They have a complicated relationship with Catholicism

6. And Charlie's goal in life is to capture a leprachaun

7. They love animals... in their own way

8. Self deprecating humour is the best type of humour

9. And the gang always celebrate St Patrick's Day in style

10. The Irish are big fans of alcohol and food... and alcohol IN food

11. And they can't speak to their friends without insulting them

The gang have now been together for 14 years, and with a massive fan following in Ireland we're sure they'd be welcome to our shores any time.

Maybe it's time to do an episode-- or entire season-- set in the Emerald Isle? In the words of Mac, through God everything is possible.

So jot that down.