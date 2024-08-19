CELLIST and composer Ailbhe McDonagh’s violin concerto The Irish Four Seasons, recorded by violinist Lynda O'Connor, has been released in August by Avie Records UK. This violin concerto, in four movements, was performed along with the new Irish classical ensemble Anamus with conductor David Brophy. The world premiere performance took place earlier this month at the Ballaghaderreen Arts Festival in Co. Roscommon.

Composed in 2022 for violinist Lynda O’Connor, McDonagh’s commission is inspired by the original Italian composition written by Antonio Vivaldi in the early 18th century.

“Every now and then in life you get a gift-piece that magically all comes together,” Ailbhe McDonagh told The Strad magazine. She said: “While this is a classical composition, I was keen to put in elements of traditional Irish music. For example, Spring contains a beautiful, poignant Irish air that bookends a reel, a more lively folk dance. And in Autumn I write a slip jig, which is a traditional compound-time dance. So, while the explicitly Irish references are limited, their appearance is significant and adds a general identity to the work as a whole.”

Ailbhe McDonagh (41) is from Dublin. She performs internationally as a soloist, chamber musician and recording artist with several studio albums to her name. She is a professor of cello at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin.

