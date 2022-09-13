Aisling Bea to star in new film 'And Mrs'

Kildare actor/ screenwriter Aisling Bea is to star in a new comedy film And Mrs based in the UK.

The This Way Up actress is joined by Star Wars actor Billie Lourd, King Kong actor Colin Hanks which starts filming in the next few weeks.

The British feature centers on Gemma, a woman living in London (Bea), whose American fiancé Nathan (Hanks) dies shortly before their wedding day. When, with some encouragement from her sister-in-law, she decides to go ahead and marry him anyway, she has to overcome public opinion, the law of the land and even her own family’s objections.

Bea is best known for “This Way Up,” “Living With Yourself” and “Doctor Who,” and will soon be headlining the much-anticipated film based on the songs of Take That, “Greatest Days.”

The feature will be directed by Australian director Daniel Reisinger, whose YouTube Originals series Sideswiped, starring Rosana Arquette, Peter Gallagher, Carly Craig and Jason Sudeikis, garnered more than 55 million views.

Reisinger told Variety:

“And Mrs is the comedy we need after the last couple of years, one which helps us laugh through the tears. We’re lucky to have a cast gifted enough to nail the unique tone and who really embody their characters.”

Hine added:

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with these three actors, who all share a deep personal connection to the material. It feels like this story has really found its moment post-pandemic — we cannot wait to bring it to life.”