Irish stars amongst television BAFTA nominees

THE NOMINEES for the BAFTA Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards have been announced, with Irish stars amongst those recognised.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards recognise and celebrate the very best in television craft and television programmes, with the ceremony scheduled to take place on Sunday 8 May.

Graham Norton has been nominated in two categories, Comedy Entertainment Programme and and Comedy Entertainment Performance, for his show The Graham Norton Show.

Kildare actor Aisling Bea has been nominated in the category for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her show This Way Up, which she also wrote.

She is nominated alongside Aimee Lou Wood from Netflix's Sex Education, Rose Matefeo and Natasia Demetriou, among others.

Niamh Algar from Westmeath and Denise Gough from Clare have also both been nominated in the Leading Actress category; Algar for her role in Channel 4's Deceit and Gough for her role in ITV's Too Close.

Also nominated in the category is Kate Winslet for her role in Mare of Easttown, Jode Comer from Help, Lydia West from It's A Sin, as well as Emily Watson from Too Close.

It's A Sin leads the nominations, receiving 11 in total. Russell T Davies' Channel 4 show, which follows a group of young gay men at the outset of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, became the most binged TV show for Channel 4 upon its release in early 2021. It is nominated in the Director: Fiction, Editing Fiction, Make-up & Hair Design, Scripted Casting, Writer Drama, Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Mini-Series and Supporting Actor categories.

Sky's Landscapers received seven nominations, with Channel 4's Help and We Are Lady Parts and BBC's Time each receiving six nominations.

The TV Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 8 May on BBC One, with Richard Ayoade returning for the third consecutive year as host at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The TV Craft Awards will take place on Sunday 24 April at The Brewery in London with host details to be announced in due course.