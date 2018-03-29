Ant & Dec cut from new Britain Got Talent trailer as fears grow for pair's future

THE absence of Ant & Dec from a new Britain's Got Talent trailer has sparked speculation over the popular Geordie duo's future together.

The video stars the four judges dressed up as royals – with Amanda Holden as Elizabeth I, Alesha Dixon as Queen Victoria and David Walliams as King Louis XVI.

But in the wake of Ant McPartlin’s drink-driving arrest, neither he nor Declan Donnelly appear despite presenting the ITV show since its launch in 2007.

The omission comes after Ant, 42, was charged with drink-driving following a three-car collision in Richmond, south-west London on March 18.

A four-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up after the crash.

McPartlin will appear in court on April 4.

The presenter stepped down from all TV commitments following his arrest in order to return to rehab, with Dec set to present the final two Saturday Night Takeaway shows alone.

Both Ant and Dec took part in filmng BGT's audition rounds earlier this year, but ITV are yet to confirm whether McPartlin will return for the forthcoming series.

However, as the audition stages have been filmed in advance, Ant is likely to appear in the first few shows – but isn't expected to return in time for the live stages later this year.