Barry Keoghan shares baby joy on Father's Day
Barry Keoghan shares baby joy on Father's Day

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Alyson Sandro and Barry Keoghan attend the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

IRISH ACTOR Barry Keoghan has confirmed he and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro are expecting their first child.

The Dublin man, known for his role in Eternals and most recently for his take on the Joker in a deleted The Batman scene, took to Instagram stories to share a snap of the gifts he received for first Father’s Day, saying "honestly feel like crying."

The gifts included a ‘The Daddy Of All Daddies’ cup and a box of ‘World’s No. 1 Daddy’ Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates.

He also received a ‘First Father’s Day’ card with a photo of him and Alyson, and their baby's scan.

Photo: Barry Keoghan on Instagram.

Barry was also treated to a Father’s Day breakfast, which included fried eggs and sausages.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “Honestly feel like crying.”

Keoghan and Sandro, from America, were first romantically linked in February 2021 and went Instagram official with their relationship last September.

