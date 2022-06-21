Barry Keoghan shares baby joy on Father's Day

IRISH ACTOR Barry Keoghan has confirmed he and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro are expecting their first child.
The gifts included a ‘The Daddy Of All Daddies’ cup and a box of ‘World’s No. 1 Daddy’ Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates.
He also received a ‘First Father’s Day’ card with a photo of him and Alyson, and their baby's scan.
Barry was also treated to a Father’s Day breakfast, which included fried eggs and sausages.
The 29-year-old captioned the post: “Honestly feel like crying.”
Keoghan and Sandro, from America, were first romantically linked in February 2021 and went Instagram official with their relationship last September.