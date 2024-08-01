First look at Barry Keoghan in new film Bring Them Down
Entertainment

First look at Barry Keoghan in new film Bring Them Down

FIRST look images of Barry Keoghan in his new film have been released.

The Dubliner stars in Christopher Andrew’s upcoming film Bring Them Down which is due to be released in September.

Barry Keoghan in Bring Them Down (Pics: MUBI)

Keoghan shot to fame in 2022 for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Dominic in the Banshees of Inisherin and gained BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations last year for his portrayal of Oliver Quick in Emerlad Ferrell’s Saltburn.

In Bring Them Down he plays Michael, the last son of a shepherding family, who lives with his ailing father, Ray, in rural Ireland.

Bring Them Down is due for release in September

Poor Things’ Christopher Abbott also stars in the production, which is described as a ‘suspenseful thriller that observes the escalating tensions of two farming families in the west of Ireland’.

Production company MUBI recently released the new stills of Keoghan from the film ahead of its much anticipated release.

