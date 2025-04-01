Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan revealed among cast for new Beatles movies

IRISH stars Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan will star in a series of new movies which tell the story of musical icons The Beatles.

The actors have been revealed among the cast of the four new films, which will be directed by Sam Mendes, as confirmed by Sony Pictures today.

Kildare-born Mescal will play Paul McCartney in the biopics, while Dubliner Keoghan will play Ringo Starr in the films about the Liverpudlian band members, with largely Irish roots, who became global stars in the 1960s.

Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon and Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison it was further confirmed today.

"Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary," a Sony Pictures spokesperson said today, as they announced "The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event" will be in cinemas in April 2028.

The movies are A Neal Street production being created in association with Apple Corps for Sony Pictures.

Director Mendes will make each of the four films, one from each band member's perspective.

He previously admitted he was "honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time" and "excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies".

Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all granted permission and music rights for the four films.