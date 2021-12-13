'Belfast' ties for most Golden Globe nominations

THE 2022 Golden Globe nominations have been announced, with a film which chronicles the life of a working class family during the late 1960s in Belfast tying for the most nominations.

'Belfast', written and directed by Belfast-born Kenneth Branagh, received seven nominations, including three for best director, best screenplay and best drama.

A semi-autobiographical film, it stars Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds who all received nominations for their supporting acting roles. Other stars include Judi Dench, Colin Morgan and newcomer Jude Hill.

The film also received a nomination for best original song with Van Morrison's 'Down To Joy'.

The film ties with 'The Power of the Dog', a western drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for the most nominations.

Actress Ruth Negga is also nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Rebecca Hall’s 'Passing'.

The 2022 Golden Globes winners are set to be announced in January, however it remains to be seen if a show will actually go ahead due to NBC pulling the plug on this season's broadcast.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association who hand out the coveted trophies has come under fire this year due to a lack of diversity in the organisation. The group previously counted zero black members.

The Los Angeles Times also reported ethical conflicts and instances of self-dealing amongst its 87 members just days before last year's ceremony.

Several studios such as Netflix, Amazon and Warner Bros. threatened to boycott the awards as a result.

The association now says it has implemented reforms and overhauled bylaws to create what it claims to be a more equitable and inclusive organisation.

21 first-time voters (29% of whom identify as black) have been added to the group's membership, and members have also been banned from receiving gifts that could garner favour with studios.

The Golden Globes are set to take place on 9 January 2022, with the film 'Belfast' set to be released in the UK and Ireland on 21 January.