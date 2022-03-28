IN PICTURES: Irish talent at the Oscars
IN PICTURES: Irish talent at the Oscars

Jude Hill and his mother Shauneen Hill arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit: Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.)

THE 94TH Oscars ceremony took place last night, with several Irish talent being nominated in various categories.

The only win for Ireland came from Kenneth Branagh, who won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Kenneth Branagh with the Oscar® for Original Screenplay during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit: Josh Sudock / A.M.P.A.S.)

 

However, Irish actors and actresses lined the red carpet, including Kerry woman Jessie Buckley who was nominated in the Best Support Actress category for her role in The Lost Daughter. She donned a pink Erdem gown with a plunging neckline.

She was up against Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), with the award going to DeBose.

 

Oscar® nominee Jessie Buckley arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit: credit: Michael Baker / A.M.P.A.S.)

 

While neither were nominated for their roles in Belfast, both Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe appeared at the awards, with Balfe wearing a structured ivory Louis Vuitton gown.

Dornan's wife Amelia Warner was also in attendance.

 

Caitriona Balfe arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit:credit: Mark Von Holden / A.M.P.A.S.)

 

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit: Michael Baker / A.M.P.A.S.)

 

Dornan was also pictured with his acting pal Andrew Garfield, who was nominated in the best Actor category for his role in Tick Tick Boom.

 

Oscar® nominee Andrew Garfield (R) and Jamie Dornan arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit: Mark Von Holden / A.M.P.A.S.)

 

Jude Hill, the star of Belfast, also attended his first Oscars ceremony, with acting veteran Ciarán Hinds who was nominated in the Best Support Actor category attending after recently contracting Covid-19.

 

Jude Hill arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit: credit: Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.)

 

Oscar® nominee Ciarán Hinds arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (credit: Mark Von Holden / A.M.P.A.S.)

 

