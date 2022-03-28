IN PICTURES: Irish talent at the Oscars

THE 94TH Oscars ceremony took place last night, with several Irish talent being nominated in various categories.

The only win for Ireland came from Kenneth Branagh, who won the award for Best Original Screenplay.

However, Irish actors and actresses lined the red carpet, including Kerry woman Jessie Buckley who was nominated in the Best Support Actress category for her role in The Lost Daughter. She donned a pink Erdem gown with a plunging neckline.

She was up against Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), with the award going to DeBose.

While neither were nominated for their roles in Belfast, both Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe appeared at the awards, with Balfe wearing a structured ivory Louis Vuitton gown.

Dornan's wife Amelia Warner was also in attendance.

Dornan was also pictured with his acting pal Andrew Garfield, who was nominated in the best Actor category for his role in Tick Tick Boom.

Jude Hill, the star of Belfast, also attended his first Oscars ceremony, with acting veteran Ciarán Hinds who was nominated in the Best Support Actor category attending after recently contracting Covid-19.