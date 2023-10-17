BIG MOOD: First look images from Nicola’s Coughlan’s new series

A SELECTION of images from a new series featuring Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan have been revealed this week.

The stills, from Channel 4’s upcoming comedy series, Big Mood, feature its stars Coughlan and Lydia West.

The pair play best friends Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West) who have lived in each other’s pockets for ten years “through thick, thin, and multiple challenging eyebrow trends” the channel explains.

“But with the rest of their lives looming, careers hanging in the balance, and Maggie’s bipolar disorder making an unwelcome return to form, Eddie begins to question whether this friendship is really in their best interests,” they add.

Galway-born Coughlan, who starred in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, previously admitted that Big Mood was a show she “couldn’t wait to make”.

“When I first met Camilla Whitehill long, long ago, during the time of Indie Sleaze, I quickly realised she was one of the funniest and most talented people I’d ever met,” she explained.

“It was always our dream for us to work on something together, and now Channel 4 are making that dream come true,” she said.

“I can’t wait to make this show with this amazing group of people.”

Co-star West added: “I'm so happy to be working with Camilla and Nicola on this project.

“The writing is genius, and the subject explores the mental health struggles that all of our generation face - coupled with how to navigate complicated, loving and nuanced friendship.

“Channel 4 is the perfect home for this heart-warming, hilarious, savvy comedy and I feel truly honoured to tell this story which touched my heart.”

Produced by Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions, Big Mood has been written and created by Camilla Whitehill.

The six-part series, which explores the nuances of female friendship when threatened by the complexities of serious mental illness, will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 in 2024.