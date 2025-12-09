Traitors Ireland star Paudie Maloney will compete in Dancing with the Stars

ONE of the stars of recent hit series The Traitors Ireland has been signed up for Dancing with the Stars.

Paudie Maloney shot to fame as a contestant on the RTÉ show, hosted by Siobhán McSweeney and filmed at Slane Castle in Co. Meath.

A retired prison officer, the 68-year-old from Limerick was a traitor throughout the programme and ultimately found himself banished by his fellow contestants towards the end of the show.

His son Andrew also appeared in the 12-episode series, but was banished in episode seven, not long after his father recruited him to join the traitors.

This week Paudie has been revealed among the line-up for RTÉ’s next instalment of Dancing with the Stars – and he said he is “very excited, although apprehensive” about it.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge, but I’m afraid all the glitter, the fake tan, and the sequins are going to be very new to me, so I don’t know what to make of any of that,” he said.

“My close family are very excited about me doing it and they can’t wait to see the show. Some friends think I’m mad but are also excited for me,” he added.

“I know the grandkids will be delighted and mortified at the same time."

Mr Maloney said he has got "really got lucky" with his pro dancer, adding: "I can’t say the same for her but she has reassured me we’ll have a lot of fun while going through this great experience."

He added: “As I was saying to my wife, Bernadette, it will be a whole new experience sober dancing – I’m normally only dancing at weddings now and, depending on the circumstances, the odd funeral.

“Bernadette and I have always been great fans of the show.

“We’ve watched all seasons so far, but I still couldn’t tell you the difference between a Quickstep and an American Smooth.”

Hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli and Laura Fox, the series will see 12 celebrities team up with a professional dancer to perform a live routine every week.

Each pairing will have a different dancing genre to master every week, from the Charleston to Salsa, and they’ll have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live to the nation.

They will be scored by an expert panel of four judges: Oti Mabuse, Brian Redmond, Arthur Gourounlian and Karen Byrne, as well as the viewing public at home, with the winning couple claiming the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

The competition kicks off on January 4 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.