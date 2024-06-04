Bodkin star Will Forte praises Ireland’s ‘beautiful rolling pastures’

BODKIN star Will Forte has cited Ireland’s “beautiful rolling pastures” among the best things about filming in the Emerald Isle.

The US actor and comedian - who has starred in television hits including Saturday Night Live and The Last Man on Earth – plays true crime podcaster Gilbert in the Netflix drama, which began airing last month.

He stars alongside Dublin actor Siobhán Cullen, who plays fellow podcaster Dove, as the pair investigate a disappearance in the small Irish village of Bodkin.

The popular series was filmed entirely in Ireland and features stunning scenery in West Cork, Wicklow and Dublin, a fact not lost on Forte.

“One of the most exciting things about working in Ireland is getting to shoot on location,” the actor says.

“Most of the time we're just out in these beautiful rolling pastures or on these cliff sides,” he explained in a behind the scenes video for Tourism Ireland (TI) which was released this week.

“Every scene seems like it's taking place in this delicious morsel of Irish landscape,” he adds.

Cullen, who also features in the TI video, said Union Hall in Cork made “the perfect Bodkin” because of its natural beauty.

“It’s so stunning and it kind of encapsulates all of what people imagine about the beauty of Ireland – it's all here, it's such a stunning place,” she explained.

Robyn Cara, David Wilmot and Chris Walley also star in the seven-episode thriller, which sees the investigative team unravel more than they can chew in the seemingly quiet rural village.

TI’s behind the scenes film showcases some of the spectacular Irish scenery found throughout the series.

“We are delighted that Bodkin was filmed on location here – another fantastic screen tourism opportunity for Tourism Ireland and a really great way to showcase the destination,” Elmagh Killeen, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Brand & Marketing Communications, said.

“The series is bringing the magnificent scenery of West Cork, Wicklow and Dublin to the attention of viewers around the world,” she added.

“And, our behind-the-scenes film will remind our millions of followers on social media that the series was shot here, inspiring them to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish list’.”

Filming for Bodkin took place at locations across Ireland, including Union Hall, Drumadoon Pier, Poulgorm Bridge and Glandore in West Cork; Belmont Demesne, Enniskerry Carnegie Library, Sally Gap and Travelahawk Beach in County Wicklow; and Fenian Street, Howth, Howth Castle and Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin; as well as at Dave’s Diner in Julianstown in County Meath.