Trailer released as broadcast date for new Ireland-based Netflix series Bodkin confirmed

THE trailer for Netflix’s new Ireland-based drama has been released as the broadcast date for the series is confirmed.

The series, which features American actor and comedian Will Forte – who has starred in television hits including Saturday Night Live and The Last Man on Earth - premieres on the popular streaming service on May 9.

In it Forte and Dublin actor Siobhán Cullen – who stars in hit ITV series The Dry - play true crime podcasters investigating a disappearance in a small Irish village.

That village is Bodkin and, while it looks idyllic at first view, it holds many darks secrets beneath its surface.

Robyn Cara, David Wilmot and Chris Walley also star in the seven-episode thriller, which sees the investigative team unravel more than they can chew.

Bodkin has been produced by the Higher Ground prodcution company, belonging to former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

The former White House residents serve as executive producers on the show alongside Tonia Davis, their head of film and television.

Speaking about Bodkin, Davis described it as a “wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each”.