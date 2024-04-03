Trailer released as broadcast date for new Ireland-based Netflix series Bodkin confirmed
Entertainment

Trailer released as broadcast date for new Ireland-based Netflix series Bodkin confirmed

THE trailer for Netflix’s new Ireland-based drama has been released as the broadcast date for the series is confirmed.

The series, which features American actor and comedian Will Forte – who has starred in television hits including Saturday Night Live and The Last Man on Earth - premieres on the popular streaming service on May 9.

Bodkin stars Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen and Robyn Cara (Pics: Enda Bowe/Netflix)

In it Forte and Dublin actor Siobhán Cullen – who stars in hit ITV series The Dry - play true crime podcasters investigating a disappearance in a small Irish village.

That village is Bodkin and, while it looks idyllic at first view, it holds many darks secrets beneath its surface.

Seán Óg Cairns, Kerri McLean, Siobhan Cullen, Robyn Cara and Will Forte.(Pic: Enda Bowe/Netflix)

Robyn Cara, David Wilmot and Chris Walley also star in the seven-episode thriller, which sees the investigative team unravel more than they can chew.

Bodkin has been produced by the Higher Ground prodcution company, belonging to former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

David Wilmot and Chris Walley in Bodkin (Pics: Enda Bowe/Netflix)

The former White House residents serve as executive producers on the show alongside Tonia Davis, their head of film and television.

Speaking about Bodkin, Davis described it as a “wickedly wry thriller which questions truth, narrative, and the very purpose of each”.

Watch the Bodkin trailer below…

See More: Bodkin, Ireland, Netflix

Related

Sinéad Cusack joins cast as hit show People, Places and Things makes West End return
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Sinéad Cusack joins cast as hit show People, Places and Things makes West End return

By: Fiona Audley

Irish actors Michelle Dockery and Peter McDonald star in new BBC series This Town
Entertainment 20 hours ago

Irish actors Michelle Dockery and Peter McDonald star in new BBC series This Town

By: Fiona Audley

Ten minutes with Belfast singer-songwriter NADIA
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Ten minutes with Belfast singer-songwriter NADIA

By: Irish Post

Latest

‘Dementia’s not a death sentence’: Irish charity raises concerns over ‘frightening’ Alzheimer’s Society advert
News 22 hours ago

‘Dementia’s not a death sentence’: Irish charity raises concerns over ‘frightening’ Alzheimer’s Society advert

By: Fiona Audley

‘My Gladiator name would be Shamrock’: Irish champion Marie-Louise opens up after winning series
News 23 hours ago

‘My Gladiator name would be Shamrock’: Irish champion Marie-Louise opens up after winning series

By: Fiona Audley

Human Rights Committee calls for Britain’s controversial Troubles law to be repealed
News 1 day ago

Human Rights Committee calls for Britain’s controversial Troubles law to be repealed

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation after petrol bombs thrown and van torched during Easter Monday parade
News 1 day ago

Investigation after petrol bombs thrown and van torched during Easter Monday parade

By: Fiona Audley

‘We are heartbroken’: Tributes following death of Irish woman attacked in New York bar
News 1 day ago

‘We are heartbroken’: Tributes following death of Irish woman attacked in New York bar

By: Fiona Audley