Bono joins Irish artists to record classic Homeward Bound in aid of homeless charities

U2 frontman Bono has joined a host of Irish artists to record a new single in aid of Irish homeless charities.

The singer has joined the likes of Villagers and Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol to record a new version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic, Homeward Bound.

The single has been released under the collective name Street Lights.

All profits from the song will go towards homeless charities the Peter McVerry Trust, Simon Community Ireland and Focus Ireland.

Speaking about the project, the Peter McVerry Trust said: “It is brilliant to see so many people come together to help three charities working to provide solutions to the homeless crisis day in and day out.”

Also performing on track are The High Hopes Choir, Cathy Davey, Loah, Roisin O, Join Me In The Pines, Saint Sister and Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

An eponymous compilation album is set to follow on December 7, featuring songs from Snow Patrol, Villagers, Damien Dempsey and The Frames among others.

While all profits will go towards the charities, supporters can also text ‘street lights’ to 50300 to donate a further €4 to the project.

You can download Street Lights’ Homeward Bound single now from all digital platforms or via the Street Lights website.