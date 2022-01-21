Bono reveals he is embarrassed by most of U2's songs

Bono has revealed that he is embarrassed by most of U2's songs and that he is dislikes the band's name.

In an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast the lead singer (61) of the band said he gets embarrassed when listening to their old songs.

"I've been in a car when one of our songs has come on the radio, and I've been the colour of - as we say in Dublin - scarlet," he said.

"I'm just embarrassed. I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot."

However, he did mention some songs that he can still listen to.

"The one that I can listen to the most is ‘Miss Sarajevo’ with Luciano Pavarotti," he said. "Genuinely, most of the other ones make me cringe a little bit," he said, admitting that he’s "probably proudest" of the song 'Vertigo.'

The band's name was first suggested by Steve Averill from the band The Radiators in the late 1970s, and Bono said the name still hasn't grown on him

"In our head it was like the spy plane, U-boat, it was futuristic - as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name.

"Paul McGuinness, our first manager, did say, 'Look, it’s a great name, it’s going to look good on a T-shirt, a letter and a number’."

With regards to his own singing, he said he only learned to sing recently and that his vocals are now "strained".

He recalled how singer-songwriter Robert Palmer met bandmate Clayton in the 1980s and told him:

"God, would you ever tell your singer to just take down the keys a little bit, he'd do himself a favour, do his voice a favour and he'd do us all a favour who have to listen to him".

U2 are in the running for an Oscar for Best Original Song with their track 'Your Song Saved My Life' which features in the film Sing 2.

The band also received a nomination in the same category at the Golden Globes, but lost out to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for 'No Time To Die'.