Brendan Gleeson announced as upcoming Saturday Night Live host
Entertainment

Brendan Gleeson announced as upcoming Saturday Night Live host

BRENDAN GLEESON will take on hosting duties for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, it has been announced.

The Irish actor will make his SNL debut on 8 October, which will be the second show of the new season, and will appear alongside musical guest Willow.

The host of SNL writes their own monologue and sketches for the show, with previous Irish hosts including Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell and Liam Neeson.

For the first episode of the season, the host will be Miles Teller while music will come from Kendrick Lamar, with the third episode featuring Meghan Thee Stallion as both host and musical guest.

Gleeson will next appear on the big screen Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, which received huge praise at the Venice Film Festival and for which Farrell received the award for best actor at the festival.

The film is slated for released on 21 October.

See More: Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Saturday Night Live, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Related

'The Banshees of Inisherin' receives 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

'The Banshees of Inisherin' receives 15-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

By: Connell McHugh

Brendan Gleeson-narrated Irish Civil War documentary announced in new season of RTÉ entertainment
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Brendan Gleeson-narrated Irish Civil War documentary announced in new season of RTÉ entertainment

By: Connell McHugh

WATCH: first trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
Entertainment 1 month ago

WATCH: first trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

John Giles Foundation signs off with Football For All/FAI Schools donation
Sport 16 hours ago

John Giles Foundation signs off with Football For All/FAI Schools donation

By: Conor O'Donoghue

O'Brien names MU17 squad for Dutch friendlies
Sport 18 hours ago

O'Brien names MU17 squad for Dutch friendlies

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish confirm side for Premiership Rugby Cup opener
Sport 21 hours ago

Irish confirm side for Premiership Rugby Cup opener

By: Conor O'Donoghue

London Irish have made three new signings today.
Sport 21 hours ago

London Irish have made three new signings today.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Pub trade calls for energy supports as data shows four in ten Irish adults plan fewer pub visits for rest of the year
Food & Drink 22 hours ago

Pub trade calls for energy supports as data shows four in ten Irish adults plan fewer pub visits for rest of the year

By: Irish Post