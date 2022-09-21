Brendan Gleeson announced as upcoming Saturday Night Live host

BRENDAN GLEESON will take on hosting duties for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, it has been announced.

The Irish actor will make his SNL debut on 8 October, which will be the second show of the new season, and will appear alongside musical guest Willow.

The host of SNL writes their own monologue and sketches for the show, with previous Irish hosts including Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell and Liam Neeson.

For the first episode of the season, the host will be Miles Teller while music will come from Kendrick Lamar, with the third episode featuring Meghan Thee Stallion as both host and musical guest.

Gleeson will next appear on the big screen Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, which received huge praise at the Venice Film Festival and for which Farrell received the award for best actor at the festival.

The film is slated for released on 21 October.