Kate Phillips, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Seán McGinley join Brendan Gleeson in The Weir

A STRING of top acting talent has been announced among the cast for a West End revival of Conor McPherson’s The Weir.

Seán McGinley, Kate Phillips and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor will all feature in the play, which also stars the previously announced Brendan Gleeson, who will make his West End debut in the production this September.

The award-winning actor, who has starred in the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin and Paddington 2, will lead the revival of McPherson’s 1997 play, which runs at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin before making its way to the Harold Pinter theatre in London.

“Conor McPherson’s The Weir is one of the rarest plays around,” Gleeson said of the role.

“The last time I appeared on stage was ten years ago, at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin, where I started my career.

“I can’t wait to be back there, and then to play in the West End for the first time, at the beautiful Pinter Theatre – and to work with Conor on his profoundly moving, inspiring and ultimately hopeful play.”

The full cast has now been announced for the new production, which has been written, and directed for the first time, by McPherson.

Owen McDonnell, of Bad Sisters and Killing Eve fame, will star as Brendan, with McGinley, playing Jim, Phillips as Valerie and Vaughan-Lawlor, who first shot to fame as Nigel 'Nidge' Delaney in the RTÉ One series Love/Hate, as Finbar.

Running at the 3Olympia Theatre from August 8 to September 6, The Weir transfers to London’s West End from September 12 to December 6. Tickets for the West End run are on sale now via theweirplay.com.